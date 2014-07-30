July 30 Airbus Group Nv

* No need to decide on re-engining a380 'any time soon', will need more than 1-2 customers

* Airbus cfo says skymark cancellation will hit 2014 free cashflow but cashflow target is unchanged

* Expects net increase in A320-family order book in 2014, reaffirms planned output increase

* Anticipates small dip in current-generation a330 output, returning to 10 a month later in decade

* Reiterates wherever possible will go for incremental innovation not new programmes

* Airbus group ceo says confident two a380s built for japan's skymark will be resold in next 6 months