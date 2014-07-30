July 30 Airbus Group Nv
* No need to decide on re-engining a380 'any time soon',
will need more than 1-2 customers
* Airbus cfo says skymark cancellation will hit 2014 free
cashflow but cashflow target is unchanged
* Expects net increase in A320-family order book in 2014,
reaffirms planned output increase
* Anticipates small dip in current-generation a330 output,
returning to 10 a month later in decade
* Reiterates wherever possible will go for incremental
innovation not new programmes
* Airbus group ceo says confident two a380s built for
japan's skymark will be resold in next 6 months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: