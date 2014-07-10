July 10 India's private carrier IndiGo is in
talks with Airbus Group to order 200 additional A320neo
jets valued at about $20.6 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the plans.
The deal may be announced as early as next week at the
Farnborough International Airshow, Bloomberg reported, adding
that while IndiGo has talked with Boeing Co, the
airline's preference is to stick with Airbus. (bloom.bg/1tq7U6Q)
Sakshi Batra, a spokeswoman for IndiGo, declined to comment
on the report. Airbus could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Airbus is sprinting to
line up preliminary orders for a revamped version of its A330
jet and is on stand-by to make an announcement at Farnborough.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)