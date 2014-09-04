(Corrects 14th graph to say Boeing deliveries are through
August)
By Tim Hepher and Alwyn Scott
PARIS/NEW YORK, Sept 4 Airbus and Boeing both
topped 1,000 new jet orders in the first eight months of the
year, but Boeing is far ahead after adjusting for cancellations.
Chicago-based Boeing also has delivered more planes this
year than its European rival, hanging on to the title of world's
largest plane maker.
The planemaking subsidiary of Airbus Group sold 21
aircraft in August, a traditionally quiet month following the
busy Farnborough Airshow in July, bringing its total gross
orders for the year to 1,001 aircraft, monthly data showed.
In contrast, Boeing Co booked 107 orders in the same
month, bringing total gross orders for the year to 1,004.
Adjusting for cancellations, Airbus reported 722 net orders
between January and August. That compares with 941 net orders
for Boeing from Jan. 1 to Sept. 2, after accounting for 63
cancellations.
Airbus says the total of 279 cancellations it has announced
this year are boosted by conversions from one product to
another, as airlines hop out of the current-generation A320
single-aisle family into the newer and more efficient A320neo.
It has argued Boeing will face similar pressure to convert
orders when its own revamped 737 MAX approaches delivery, but
some analysts have expressed concerns about the underlying level
of cancellations as investors remain sensitive to any signs of
weakness in recently strong demand for passenger jets.
The A320neo is being readied for its first test flight with
engines from Pratt & Whitney, expected in the second
half of the month.
August's order figures included four more upgrades from the
existing A320 to the A320neo from major single-aisle customer
AirAsia, bringing the total number of A320 order
conversions this year to 73.
Cancellations also reflect the loss of an order for 70 A350
wide-body aircraft from Emirates airline in June, though Airbus
is ahead of its net order guidance for the year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)
meanwhile ordered eight A350-900 aircraft, exercising an option
for its Spanish subsidiary Iberia in August.
Airbus has now reached 750 orders for its next generation of
long-distance aircraft, designed to compete with Boeing's
lightweight, carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner.
Separately, the head of the European Aviation Safety Agency
told Reuters the A350 was on schedule to receive its safety
certification by the end of September. It is due to enter
service with Qatar Airways by the end of the year.
In its latest update, Airbus also said it had delivered 389
aircraft between January and August. Boeing delivered 461
between January and August, including 13 787 Dreamliners, well
above its target of 10 deliveries a month of the high-tech jet.
For the full year, Airbus is targeting around the same
number of deliveries as last year, when it delivered 626
passenger jets. It says net orders should exceed this.
Boeing is targeting 715-725 deliveries in 2014.
