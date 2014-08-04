PARIS Aug 4 Airbus said it won 980 gross plane orders in the first seven months of the year, boosted by a raft of aircraft sales at last month's Farnborough Airshow in the UK.

The European planemaker said net orders totalled 705 jets in the period from January through July following 275 cancellations that included 69 conversions to re-engined versions of its A320 single-aisle planes.

Airbus added that it delivered 352 planes in the period, including 16 A380 superjumbo aircraft. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)