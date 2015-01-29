PARIS Jan 29 Airbus Group will have to
pay penalties to European governments for delays to its A400M
military transport plane but is optimistic about the future of
its A380 superjumbo passenger plane, Chief Executive Tom Enders
said on Thursday.
Speaking at a media reception in Paris, Enders said the
company was under no pressure to take a decision on a possible
upgrade of the A380.
But he added that ramping up production of its mid-sized
A350 jetliner remained "tremendously challenging".
He also said that "annual results will show that 2014 was a
good year".
