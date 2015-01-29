PARIS Jan 29 Airbus Group will have to pay penalties to European governments for delays to its A400M military transport plane but is optimistic about the future of its A380 superjumbo passenger plane, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Thursday.

Speaking at a media reception in Paris, Enders said the company was under no pressure to take a decision on a possible upgrade of the A380.

But he added that ramping up production of its mid-sized A350 jetliner remained "tremendously challenging".

He also said that "annual results will show that 2014 was a good year". (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)