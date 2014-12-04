Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
(Adds date of first commercial flight)
DUBAI Dec 4 Qatar Airways will receive Airbus' newest plane, the A350 jetliner, on Dec. 13, the Gulf carrier said in a statement on Thursday.
The aircraft is the first of the 80 jets ordered by Qatar Airways, making it the first airline to receive Airbus' new wide-body long-haul jet.
The A350 is made with carbon composite fuselage and is a direct competitor to Boeing's composite 787 Dreamliner.
Qatar Airways said it would first deploy the jet for commercial service on the Frankfurt route from January 2015.
The aircraft will enter commercial service on Jan. 15, according to the airline's online reservations system. (Reporting by Praveen Menon, Tim Hepher; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Andrew Callus)
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.