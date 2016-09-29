PARIS, Sept 29 Airbus Group SAS is likely to merge with its main planemaking unit, Airbus SAS, as part of a corporate restructuring being finalised on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

The restructuring aims to simplify a top-heavy corporate structure inherited from the group's complex origins as a group of separate aerospace firms, and consolidate its position as a European aerospace champion anchored in Toulouse, France. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by John Irish)