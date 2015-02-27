MUNICH Feb 27 Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders said that if the company has to cut the production rate of its A330 wide-body jet further to lower than six per month, it will do so.

"We have quite a few campaigns ongoing, including some that are essential for filling slots in 2016," he told journalists on Friday. "The current assumption is we will go down to rate six, if we find we have to further adapt, we will do so."

He added that the group would re-engine its A380 superjumbo if it made sense economically.

"If we find it makes good business sense, certainly, if not then we continue to make other improvements," he said. "We will dedicate a significant amount of money to keep it flying and selling." (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)