MUNICH Feb 27 Airbus Group is making good progress in talks with customers over a new delivery schedule for its A400M military transporter, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

"There has been good progress on giving customers more visibility on the delivery and status of the military transporter," Tom Enders said.

"We will see," he said when asked when a new delivery schedule would be announced.

Airbus took charges of 551 million euros ($619 million) in its fourth-quarter results for additional delays to the troubled programme and said it was "closely monitoring" it.

Enders told journalists during a press conference for the group's 2014 results that there were problems in the final assembly line in Spain, where employees had been brought in from other sites across Europe and were not as efficient as they would be in their home sites.

Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said Airbus would aim to double deliveries of the A400M in 2015 in comparison with 2014, when it delivered eight. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)