MUNICH Feb 27 Airbus Group is making
good progress in talks with customers over a new delivery
schedule for its A400M military transporter, its chief executive
told Reuters on Friday.
"There has been good progress on giving customers more
visibility on the delivery and status of the military
transporter," Tom Enders said.
"We will see," he said when asked when a new delivery
schedule would be announced.
Airbus took charges of 551 million euros ($619 million) in
its fourth-quarter results for additional delays to the troubled
programme and said it was "closely monitoring" it.
Enders told journalists during a press conference for the
group's 2014 results that there were problems in the final
assembly line in Spain, where employees had been brought in from
other sites across Europe and were not as efficient as they
would be in their home sites.
Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said Airbus would aim
to double deliveries of the A400M in 2015 in comparison with
2014, when it delivered eight.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
