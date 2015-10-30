PARIS Oct 30 Airbus Group aims to
sell its remaining stake of around 23.4 percent in Dassault
Aviation by the end of next year, Finance Director
Harald Wilhelm said on Friday.
Airbus is unwinding a 16-year-old link to its defence market
rival and began cutting its stake, originally held on behalf of
the French government, in November last year.
"We are not pressed by time, so we watch market
opportunities, but globally I think you can expect that by the
end of 2016 our remaining shares will be gone," Wilhelm told
reporters after publishing third-quarter earnings.
Airbus was making "good progress" on the sale of certain
defence assets, with negotiations under way on all activities up
for sale, but did not expect any deals to close before 2016.
Wilhelm said the Airbus A380 would break even at slightly
below 30 deliveries in 2015 and 2016, falling to 20-30
deliveries in 2017 when "we have the ambition to be as close to
breakeven as possible".
Playing down growing market concerns about overproduction,
he said a 20 percent increase in A320 production, also announced
on Friday, was covered by jets already sold. This includes a
buffer of overbooking to protect against cancellations.
Airbus programmes chief Didier Evrard told reporters it was
confident of getting the upgraded A320neo certified by
end-November despite a series of engine glitches during testing.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan)