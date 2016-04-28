AMSTERDAM, April 28 Airbus Group on Thursday posted slightly higher-than-expected core profit and reaffirmed targets for the year, while warning of serious challenges for its A400M military plane and reporting a heavy drain on cash due to delayed jet deliveries.

Widely watched operating earnings before one-off items at Europe's largest aerospace group fell 23 percent to 501 million euros ($567.8 million) as revenue gained 1 percent to 12.183 billion euros.

Analysts were on average predicting core operating earnings before one-off items of 494 million euros on revenue of 11.946 billion, according to a Reuters survey. ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)