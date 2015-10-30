UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
PARIS Oct 30 Airbus Group posted a 12 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit before one-off items to 921 million euros ($1.01 billion) and confirmed an increase in production of its A320 jetliner to 60 airplanes a month from 2019.
Europe's largest aerospace group said on Friday that quarterly revenue grew 6 percent to 14.072 billion euros and confirmed its annual targets, while announcing a new 1 billion euro share buyback by mid-2016.
Analysts were on average expecting quarterly operating income before one-offs of 768 million euros on revenue of 13.867 billion, according to a Reuters survey
Reuters had reported on Thursday that the company was set to announce an increase in output of its most popular jet, a key source of cash for funding new developments ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.