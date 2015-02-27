UPDATE 3-Akzo could face investor revolt for blocking talks, PPG says
* Akzo says PPG's proposals are "unacceptable" (Updates to clarify how Akzo's anti-takeover defence mechanism works in final paragraph)
MUNICH Feb 27 Europe's Airbus Group took a charge of 551 million euros ($618 million) due to latest delays on the A400M military transporter and adjusted civil production rates as it posted higher revenue and core profit on Friday.
The world's second-largest aerospace group after Boeing said operating earnings before one-off items rose 54 percent to 4 billion euros as revenue gained 5 percent to 60.7 billion. It reported positive free cashflow of 2 billion euros including 900 million from divestments.
It also announced a planned cut in production of its wide-body A330 aircraft to six a month and confirmed plans to increase narrowbody A320 production to 50 a month. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.