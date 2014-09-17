PARIS, Sept 17 Airbus Group strategy chief Marwan Lahoud ruled himself out as the next chief executive of French engine maker Safran on Wednesday, dampening recurring media speculation that he could leave Europe's largest aerospace group.

Lahoud, 48, the architect behind the group's recent changes in governance limiting the influence of governments, is often seen as a potential high-flyer outside the group he helped to found and has repeatedly been linked in the press with Safran.

But he sought to put a halt to the speculation through a statement from the group's chief spokesman on Twitter.

"Good news for Airbus Group: Marwan Lahoud stays with us. He is no candidate for Safran CEO," Rainer Ohler, Airbus Group's head of corporate communications, said on his Twitter account. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)