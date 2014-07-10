LONDON, July 10 Irish leasing company SMBC
Aviation Capital is in advanced talks to buy around 100 Airbus
aircraft, setting the stage for what could be one of the largest
order announcements at next week's Farnborough Airshow, two
people familiar with the matter said.
The order may include the current generation of A320
single-aisle jets and the more fuel-efficient A320neo family and
is potentially worth up to $10 billion at list prices.
Dublin-based SMBC Aviation Capital, owned by Japan's
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and until 2012 the leasing
arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, declined to comment.
A spokesman for Airbus said, "We do not comment on
talks with our customers which may or may not be taking place."
