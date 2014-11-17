* Contract worth around 390 mln eur
* Orion to fly astronauts into moon orbit
* Comes days after European scientists land probe on comet
BERLIN, Nov 17 Airbus Group will
develop and build a service module for the future American human
space capsule, Orion, marking the first time a European firm
will provide system-critical elements for a U.S. space project,
it said on Monday.
Europe's largest aerospace group said the contract, signed
with the European Space Agency, was worth around 390 million
euros ($488 million).
The contract comes days after European scientists celebrated
landing a probe on the surface of a comet for the first time.
NASA intends to use Orion to fly astronauts to an asteroid
that has been robotically relocated into a high orbit around the
moon. Eventually, the U.S. space agency wants to fly a
four-member crew to Mars.
The design of the service module for Orion is based on the
Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV) developed and built by Airbus
as a supply craft for the International Space Station.
