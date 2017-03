BERLIN May 19 Airbus Group is not interested in buying any of its suppliers, its top strategy official said on Monday.

"We don't want to acquire suppliers. We want the value chain to develop," Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud said.

He was responding to a question on the scope for consolidation in the aerospace industry at an event at the German Council on Foreign Relations. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)