(Changes day in first and fourth paragraphs to Wednesday from
Tuesday; also corrects spelling of "constitutional")
PARIS, March 18 France's Constitutional Court on
Wednesday found the rules allowing repeat investigations into
stock market activities unconstitutional, blocking a trial
involving allegations of insider trading at planemaker Airbus
Group.
Seven current or former managers and two former industrial
shareholders had been accused of illegally selling shares in
what was then known as EADS, in March 2006.
All denied insider trading charges and argued their trial
should be halted because they had already been cleared by the
French stock market regulator AMF in 2009, breaching a 'double
jeopardy' rule recently upheld by European courts.
On Wednesday, France's Constitutional Court upheld the
protest, meaning the criminal court must now order the trial
halted.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe, Tim Hepher; editing by Mark John)