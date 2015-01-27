PARIS Jan 27 The civil helicopter market will remain under pressure over the short-term as a result of the plunge in the price of oil, Airbus Helicopters head Guillaume Faury told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Airbus Group division expects deliveries to be stable this year versus 2014, with orders expected to exceed deliveries, Faury added.

Oil prices have dropped nearly 60 percent since peaking in June 2014 on ample global supplies from the U.S. shale oil boom and a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to keep its production quotas unchanged. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Andrew Callus)