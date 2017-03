PARIS Jan 27 Airbus Helicopters said on Tuesday that it won 402 net orders last year and delivered 471 helicopters to customers.

The Airbus Group division had 422 net orders in 2013 and delivered 497 helicopters, according to its website.

"The year 2015 should be a period of stabilisation within our business sector," Airbus Helicopters head Guillaume Faury said in a statement. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Blaise Robinson)