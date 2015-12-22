PARIS Dec 22 The French army has ordered a further seven Tiger HAD attack helicopters from Airbus Group as it continues to carry out missions in the Sahel region of Africa, the European aerospace and defence company said on Tuesday.

The helicopters, to be delivered in 2017 and 2018, will take the fleet of Tigers that will eventually be operated by the French army to 67, Airbus Helicopters said in a statement.

Tigers have been deployed continuously by the French Army since July 2009 in areas such as Afghanistan, Libya and the Sahel, Airbus Helicopters said. While deployments in Afghanistan and Libya had come to an end, Tigers were still supporting missions in the Sahel in "hostile operating conditions".

The contract was awarded by the French Defence Procurement Agency under the government's 2015 military budget law, Airbus Helicopters added.

Airbus Helicopters has delivered more than 120 Tiger helicopters to France, Germany, Spain and Australia. (Reporting by James Regan, editing by David Evans)