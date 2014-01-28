PARIS Jan 28 Airbus Helicopters, formerly called Eurocopter, said on Tuesday that it delivered 497 helicopters in 2013, up from 475 in the previous year.

In a change of its usual reporting practice, the company said at a news conference that it would not give detailed operational figures ahead of parent Airbus Group's full-year results on Feb. 26.

Airbus Helicopters Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the company was committed to safety after a serious of accidents involving helicopters in the North Sea.

Airbus Helicopters in the world's largest commercial helicopter manufacturer.