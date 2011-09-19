LONDON/BARCELONA, Sept 19 Global airlines will
buy $3.5 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years to meet
relentless demand for travel to and from Asia's burgeoning
megacities and renew ageing fleets in the West, Airbus said on
Monday.
The world's largest civil jetmaker hiked its forecast for
airplane deliveries over the next 20 years by around 8 percent
to 27,800 aircraft as part of an annual market survey. The
figure includes 900 freighters to keep up with a projected
expansion in global trade.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones and Tim Hepher; Editing by Rosalba
O'Brien)