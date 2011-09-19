LONDON/BARCELONA, Sept 19 Global airlines will buy $3.5 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years to meet relentless demand for travel to and from Asia's burgeoning megacities and renew ageing fleets in the West, Airbus said on Monday.

The world's largest civil jetmaker hiked its forecast for airplane deliveries over the next 20 years by around 8 percent to 27,800 aircraft as part of an annual market survey. The figure includes 900 freighters to keep up with a projected expansion in global trade. (Reporting by Rhys Jones and Tim Hepher; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)