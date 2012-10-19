By Ronald Grover
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 19 Airbus, which last year paid
$12 billion to U.S. suppliers of the parts and services it needs
to build its planes, will double that spending by 2020 as it
gears up to build a new plant in Mobile, Alabama.
Airbus Americas Chairman Allan McArtor will tell an
educational summit in Los Angeles on Friday that the spending
boost will result from company's planned $600 million plant to
assemble its A320 short- and medium-distance planes.
Southern California is likely to be a big winner from the
procurement, with a doubling of the $1 billion the aircraft
maker, part of EADS, spends in the region.
"LA has a good talent base and there's a lot of innovation
going on here," McArtor said in an interview after attending
groundbreaking ceremonies for the $80 million factory that
Valencia, California-based Aerospace Dynamics International is
building to supply large structural components of Airbus' next
generation A350 extra-wide body aircraft.
To get the added work, however, the Airbus executive said
southern California will need to become more competitive with
other states and countries by improving its educational
institutions to turn out skilled workers, engineers and others
the aerospace industry will demand.
"We have to make it attractive here so that the brightest
kids don't go to private equity firms," McArtor said. "If they
can't improve the business climate here, then southern
California may lose out to South Carolina, Texas or somewhere
else."
By 2015 Airbus expects to have 13 daily flights by carriers
flying its A380 aircraft to Los Angeles International Airport.
That equates to $9.4 billion in added economic activity in
tourism and other services, Airbus said, making calculations
based on a 2007 study by the Los Angeles Economic Development
Corp.
The flights would add an estimated 3,900 jobs in the region.
Airbus, which spends more than 40 percent of its procurement
budget on U.S.-based supppliers, projects annual growth in air
travel will more than double over the next 20 years.
By 2031, McArtor estimated 32,550 airplanes will be in
service, up from 15,550 today.
By then, China will pass the United States as the largest
market for air travel, the executive said, and will account for
35 percent of all newly delivered aircraft. North America and
Europe will each account for 21 percent.