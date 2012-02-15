* World's largest airliner still safe to fly - Enders
* Rival Boeing downplays problems with Dreamliner
* Airbus applying lessons learned to protect future A350
* After Lion Air, Indonesia's Garuda orders jets
(Adds Garuda order, Lion Air quote, freighter details)
By Harry Suhartono and Tim Hepher
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 The head of Airbus said
he had ordered an internal investigation into how the company
allowed wing cracks to develop on its flagship A380 passenger
jet as the world's largest planemaker sought to draw a line
under weeks of embarrassing publicity.
Chief Executive Tom Enders reiterated the world's largest
jetliner was safe to fly as engineers repair hairline cracks in
the wings, and sought to allay any concerns the setback to
Europe's industrial prestige could spread to the future A350.
"We made a mistake here and we are repairing it as quickly
as possible," Enders said at the Singapore Airshow on Wednesday.
"This plane is absolutely safe to fly."
"Are we learning from this? Absolutely. We are taking
lessons from the A380 programme for the A350 programme," he
said, referring to the company's next project, a mid-sized
jetliner designed to compete with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
"We have a thorough investigation underway on how we could
make these mistakes in the first place and to eradicate the
sources of the mistakes," he said.
A series of announcements about the cracks, which Airbus and
regulators say do not affect parts critical to safety, has
embarrassed Airbus and overshadowed Enders' appointment to run
parent EADS from June.
After initially underestimating public concern about
teething problems on the double-decker plane, Airbus has given
detailed briefings on parts and manufacturing errors. An Airbus
spokesman said it had given information as it became available.
Enders declined to comment on a German media report that the
slip-up could cost Airbus 100 million euros ($131.3 million) to
fix, but acknowledged it was likely to be "a bit of money."
Airbus officials say the cracks affect an average of five
out of 2,000 aluminium alloy brackets per wing. Airbus is
expected to have to pay for the repairs and airline downtime.
A senior industry official, asking not to be identified,
said the cost would be secondary. "Airbus will get this right.
It's not about money. It's about credibility and confidence."
Airbus reaffirmed its 2012 delivery target of 30 A380s.
BOEING ALSO HIT
Rival Boeing said this month it found a process called
"delamination" on part of the rear fuselage of its
carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner, somewhat akin to the cracking
on a metal structure, but harder to detect.
Boeing has said it is carrying out inspections and has
worked out how to fix the aircraft waiting to be delivered.
The A350 is also being built of carbon materials.
Boeing confirmed a record order for 230 planes from Lion
Air, whose founder hit back at questions over whether the
Indonesian low-cost carrier could afford them.
"People should understand that they should not look down on
somebody in the Third World. Just because we are businessmen
from the Third World, doesn't mean we can't afford them,"
airline Chief Executive Rusdi Kirana told Reuters.
Indonesia's domestic market grows at 20 per cent a year.
Rival Garuda Indonesia will go ahead with a plan
to boost its fleet size to 154 aircraft from 89 in three years,
despite the threat of overcapacity arising from Lion Air's large
order, its chief executive said.
The remarks came as the flag carrier finalized a $1.32
billion deal including 6 Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jets.
Orders were otherwise thin after a flurry at the end of last
year. But Airbus unveiled a surprise deal with Singapore's ST
Aerospace and EADS EFW of Germany to convert A330 jetliners into
cargo planes, giving them a second lease of life hauling goods.
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticized
Airbus for ignoring this market and is likely to be wooed as a
potential buyer.
China and other Asia-Pacific nations will take delivery of
9,370 jetliners over 20 years, valued at $1.3 trillion, helping
to power the industry's growth, Airbus said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Editing by Matt Driskill and Jodie Ginsberg)