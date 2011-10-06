SYDNEY Oct 6 European aircraft maker Airbus
does not see the euro zone debt crisis to hurt its
orders but the company will enter into aircraft financing if
such a move was necessary, Tom Williams, Executive Vice
President, Programmes said.
"We will, if necessary, enter into some financing although
we're not a bank," Williams told reporters at a briefing in
Sydney on Thursday.
Lenders and airlines have warned the global aviation
industry faces financing uncertainty due to Europe's debt crisis
despite record numbers of planes leaving the production lines at
Airbus and rival Boeing . .
(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)