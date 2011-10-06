SYDNEY Oct 6 European aircraft maker Airbus does not see the euro zone debt crisis to hurt its orders but the company will enter into aircraft financing if such a move was necessary, Tom Williams, Executive Vice President, Programmes said.

"We will, if necessary, enter into some financing although we're not a bank," Williams told reporters at a briefing in Sydney on Thursday.

Lenders and airlines have warned the global aviation industry faces financing uncertainty due to Europe's debt crisis despite record numbers of planes leaving the production lines at Airbus and rival Boeing . . (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)