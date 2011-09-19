PARIS, Sept 19 Airbus sees demand for some 27,800 new aircraft worth $3.5 trillion to cater for air travel growth in the next 20 years, the European planemaker said in a statement on Monday.

By 2030, the global passenger plane fleet will more than double from 15,000 aircraft to 31,500, Airbus said, adding that the trend towards larger aircraft would continue.

"Factors driving demand for new aircraft include population growth with increasing wealth, dynamic growth in emerging economies, strong continued growth in North America and European markets, greater urbanisation and a more than doubling in the number of mega cities by 2030," Airbus said.

"Drivers also include the ongoing expansion of low cost carriers, and the need to replace older less efficient aircraft with new eco-efficient models in established markets." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)