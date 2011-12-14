PARIS Dec 14 Airbus plans to hire some 4000 people in 2012, with about half the jobs coming in France, on par with levels last year.

Confirming a report in Les Echos on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said: "Airbus hired a bit more than 4000 globally this year, half in France. For 2012, Airbus expects to recruit at least the same number of people with roughly the same geographic distribution." (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier)