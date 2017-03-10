PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of
its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major
powers: an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European
planemaker said on Friday.
The aircraft is expected to be used mainly on European
routes and on flights to Beijing and Kuala Lumpur.
It joins a medium-haul A321 delivered earlier this year.
Delivery was held up for several weeks by last-minute talks
over its Rolls-Royce engines and spare parts, but comes
in time for the Iranian new year later in March.
IranAir has ordered 100 jets from Airbus and 80 from Boeing
under the sanctions deal.
The 238-seat aircraft delivered on Friday was originally
built for Latin American airline Avianca but was bought back by
Airbus after that airline negotiated a reduction in its orders.
Iran is expected to take delivery of a second A330 in coming
weeks.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton)