BARCELONA Oct 7 Europe's Airbus on
Monday announced a landmark order from Japan Airlines
for more than 30 A350 jets worth $9.5 billion at list prices,
weakening Boeing's grip on a strategic market with its first
sale to Japan's flag carrier.
Airbus said JAL had placed firm orders for 18 A350-900
aircraft and 13 of the larger A350-1000 aircraft and taken
options for a further 25 planes.
The first aircraft will be delivered in 2019.
"Japan is one of the most important markets in the world,"
the planemaker's chief executive Fabrice Bregier told reporters,
adding the deal brought total orders for the A350 to 756 jets.