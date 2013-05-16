BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
KUWAIT May 16 State-run Kuwait Airways is in talks with local and international banks over some of the financing for an order of 25 new Airbus aircraft it has agreed to acquire, its chairman said on Thursday.
"We are negotiating with Kuwaiti and international banks," Chairman Sami al-Nisf told a news conference.
Earlier he had said his government has approved the order for 15 A320neo narrowbody jets and 10 of Airbus's new A350-XWB widebody aircraft plus an option for 10 more aircraft and the airline has signed a "letter of acceptance" with Airbus. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.