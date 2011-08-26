PARIS Aug 26 Lao Airlines agreed to buy two A320 airplanes from Airbus , the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The purchase marks the first time that Lao Airlines, the national carrier of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, has bought Airbus planes.

The A320 family of planes feature a single-aisle, and competes with rival Boeing's 737 planes.

Airbus said in mid-August aircraft production would be flat or slightly higher even if another global economic downturn takes hold, helped by growing demand for medium-haul jets in Asia.

Airbus sold 777 planes in the first half of the year and delivered 258.