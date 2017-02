SANTIAGO, March 27 Airbus sees a market in Latin America for some 2,000 commercial airplanes, worth $197 billion, over the next 20 years, Rafael Alonso, the company's senior vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, said on Tuesday.

Airbus, a unit of EADS, is currently not in negotiations to sell its flagship A380 passenger jet in Latin America, Alonso said at the Fidae International Air Show in Chile's capital city. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)