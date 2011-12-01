* US airlines eyed for superjumbo - Leahy
* AMR seen speeding up fleet renewal in Chapter 11
* Sales chief says expects Kingfisher to sort out issues
(Recasts with comments on A380, background)
By Karen Jacobs
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Europe's Airbus expects to
maintain A380 superjumbo deliveries at 25 to 27 aircraft in 2012,
unchanged from this year, as production edges up to three planes a
month, sales chief John Leahy said.
Airbus delivered 19 of the world's largest airliner, which has
a list price of $375 million per plane, in the first 10 months of
2011.
"This year we're in that range, 25 to 27" in terms of
deliveries, Leahy said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a
conference in New York organized by Credit Suisse and Aviation
Week.
"Next year should be in the same range."
Airbus has sold 238 of the double-decker 525-seat jets and
delivered 60 of them.
Sales have been dominated by Gulf and Asian airlines but
Leahy, who is approaching the 10,000th aircraft order since taking
charge of Airbus sales in 1994, was optimistic about the chances
of ending a dearth of A380 sales in the United States.
"There are only two operators of the (Boeing (BA.N)) 747 in
the U.S.: United (UAL.N) and Northwest-Delta (DAL.N). And yes,
those guys are in my sights, particularly United," Leahy said.
"Everyone in Asia-Pacific has A380s now... If you want to
compete in Asia-Pacific, at some point in time United is going to
have to get on board with the A380," he added.
Airbus and Boeing are battling over a potential order from
United Continental Holdings for 150-seat jets which people
familiar with the talks have said could lead to a deal for as many
as 180 planes.
Leahy suggested a decision may be more likely early next year
than late this year but referred questions to the airline. "If
they want to sign tomorrow, I'm ready," he said.
AMR TO CONFIRM CONTRACTS
Leahy also said on Wednesday that AMR Corp's AMR.N American
Airlines has been clear that it intends to confirm its plane
contracts with the EADS EAD.PA unit.
Leahy added that he expects the U.S. carrier, which filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, to dump older, less
efficient planes more quickly as it restructures.
"I think you'll see a faster renewal of their fleet," Leahy
told the conference.
This year, American placed a split order for 460 single-aisle
jets worth up to $40 billion with Airbus and Boeing. Bankruptcy
could jeopardize parts of the order that are not firm.
Asked about recent financial difficulties at Airbus customer
Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS), Leahy said the Indian airline was
on an improved path.
"Kingfisher is one of our good customers," Leahy said. He
added that Chairman Vijay Mallya was bringing in new management
and understands the need to drop unprofitable routes.
"We have high hopes that he'll get things sorted out," Leahy
said. "He needs to be more focused and he's now doing that."
Cash-strapped Kingfisher, controlled by liquor entrepreneur
Mallya, has struggled to raise funds [ID:nL3E7MI0PH] and canceled
hundreds of flights in November.
It delayed A380 orders indefinitely and industry sources said
it was set to cancel two remaining orders for the A340, a
four-engined aircraft that Airbus has meanwhile decided to stop
making.
"There are no orders that are at risk in the production
cycle," Leahy said.
Kingfisher has orders for five A350-800s, a variant of the
future mid-sized A350 that Airbus has not yet started producing.
The carrier, India's third-largest airline by market share,
said last week that U.S.-listed Dutch lessor AerCap Holdings NV
(AER.N) would take back two of its aircraft in coming months as
the two sides could not agree on extension terms.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn, Phil Berlowitz)