TRIPOLI Dec 20 European planemaker Airbus has resumed talks to deliver aircraft to Libya following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, French Trade Minister Pierre Lellouche told business leaders in the Libyan capital on Tuesday.

"Airbus has reopened discussions about deliveries that should go to Libya," Lellouche said.