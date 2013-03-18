PARIS, March 18 The head of Indonesia's Lion Air
said after a placing a record Airbus order on Monday that he
would use the aircraft to start up new airline ventures
underpinned by strong demand in Asia.
In an exclusive interview with Reuters, co-founder and chief
executive Rusdi Kirana also said Indonesia's largest domestic
airline would aim for a stock market listing in 2015 after
suspending the project due to market volatility a year ago.
Kirana was speaking after signing an order for 234 Airbus
A320 jets worth $24 billion at list prices, watched by French
President Francois Hollande. The order trumps a 230-plane Boeing
deal witnessed by U.S. President Barack Obama in late 2011.
"What will I do with them? I will set up new airlines in
other countries, in the Asia-Pacific region," Kirana said. Lion
Air, which is poised to start operations in Malaysia, has not
decided whether to pursue a venture in Australia, he added.
Asked whether he intended to revive plans for an initial
public offering, he said, "That is the plan, in 2015. We will
use the money raised to buy more airplanes".
He dismissed concerns about Asia's ability to absorb large
quantities of new aircraft such as over 200 Boeings
already ordered by Lion Air and hundreds of Airbus
aircraft on order from Malaysian rival AirAsia.
"People who say that don't understand the market in Asia,"
he said. He also rejected industry speculation that newly
ordered planes would be used to set up a leasing business.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)