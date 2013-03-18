PARIS, March 18 Low-cost Indonesian carrier Lion
Air has signed a contract to order a record 234 single-aisle
passenger planes from Airbus in a deal worth 18.4
billion euros ($24 billion), France and Airbus said on Monday.
President Francois Hollande's office called the deal with
Lion Air, traditionally a client of Boeing, "the biggest
for Airbus in terms of the number of aircraft and the overall
sum."
The contract for the A320 planes trumped that between Lion
Air and Boeing in 2011 for 201 planes worth $22 billion. Lion
Air has been rapidly growing its fleet to meet the need for
medium-haul jets servicing the growing aviation market in
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country.