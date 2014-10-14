LONDON Oct 14 European aerospace company Airbus
Group has completed an amend and extend of its existing
3 billion euro ($3.79 billion) revolving credit facility, the
company said in a statement.
A/A2/A- rated Airbus Group, previously European Aeronautic
Defence and Space Company (EADS), has joined other highly-rated
European corporates to amend and extend their longer-dated
credit facilities to improve terms and refresh maturities.
The financing now has a new five-year maturity plus two
one-year extension options, while pricing has been reduced to
20bp over Euribor. The existing deal paid an initial margin of
37.5bp based on a ratings grid.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Credit Agricole CIB, Royal
Bank of Scotland and UniCredit were coordinators on the
amendment.
Tier one lenders also included UniCredit Bank, BBVA, Banco
Santander; Barclays; BNP Paribas, Citibank, Commerzbank, Credit
Industriel et Commercial, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mizuho Bank,
Natixis, Societe Generale and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking.
Tier two lenders were ANZ Banking Group, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, BayernLB, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs, ING, JP Morgan
Chase, KfW IPEX-Bank, LBBW, Helaba, Lloyds Bank, Morgan Stanley,
Royal Bank of Canada and SEB.
Tier three lenders were Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, DBS Bank, ICBC (London), Standard
Chartered Bank, TD Bank, UBS and Westpac Banking.
EADS originally agreed the financing, which is for back-up
purposes, in April 2011 via a group of 39 banks coordinated by
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank
of Scotland. The financing was for five-years with two one-year
extension options.
The first extension option was exercised in April 2012 with
the agreement of 38 banks and the second extension options was
exercised in April 2013 with the agreement of 37 banks, leaving
total commitments of 2.907 billion euros maturing in 2018.
(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)