PARIS, March 18 Private equity firm KKR
has agreed to buy Airbus Group's defence electronics
business for 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the European
aerospace group said on Friday.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of
next year, Airbus said in a statement.
"Defence Electronics is a strong, profitable business with
significant growth potential, and we are convinced that KKR and
the Defence Electronics management team and employees will
continue to strongly develop the business," Bernhard Gerwert,
head of Airbus Defence and Space, said.
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)