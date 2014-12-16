PARIS Dec 16 Airbus Group on Tuesday
announced the resignation of the chief operating officer of its
planemaking unit, Guenter Butschek, after 2 1/2 years in the
role.
He will be succeeded by Tom Williams, currently executive
vice president in charge of Airbus programmes, who will in turn
be replaced by A350 programme chief Didier Evrard, who has
completed development of the company's newest wide-body jet.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders said in a statement
following a board meeting in Amsterdam that he regretted
Butschek's resignation.
The company said Butschek had resigned to "pursue other
career opportunities".
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)