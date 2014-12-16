(Adds shares, former exec quote)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS Dec 16 Airbus Group on Tuesday
announced the resignation of the no.2 at its planemaking unit,
Chief Operating Officer Gunter Butschek, after 2-1/2 years in
the role.
Butschek will be succeeded by Tom Williams, executive vice
president in charge of Airbus programmes, who will in turn be
replaced by A350 programme chief Didier Evrard, who has
completed development of the company's newest wide-body jet.
In a letter to staff, Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of
the main planemaking subsidiary of Airbus, paid tribute to
Butschek and said the former Mercedes executive had
"decided to pursue new opportunities outside of the company".
Airbus shares closed up 1 percent at 40.965 euros. Analysts
said the reshuffle was not related to the fallout from a chaotic
investor forum that hit Airbus shares last week.
Butschek joined Airbus in 2011 and became chief operating
officer of the planemaking business in June the following year.
He was credited with expanding the use of car industry
techniques in Airbus, a trend expected to continue under Klaus
Richter, a former BMW executive who remains in charge
of procurement for the overall group but is promoted with
Williams to the group executive committee.
Despite this, aerospace industry sources say Butschek had
not established himself as part of the planemaker's inner
circle. A person close to him said he had left of his own
volition. Butschek was not immediately available for comment.
Williams, 62, is an aerospace veteran who began on the shop
floor with Rolls-Royce and held senior roles on the
Eurofighter with BAE Systems, before transferring in
2000 to Airbus, in which BAE then had a stake.
He has a reputation as a tough but effective troubleshooter
and led the planemaker's response to the discovery of cracks in
components of the wings of the A380 superjumbo jets in 2012.
"Whenever anything goes wrong, Tom is the go-to man," a
former senior colleague said.
Williams, who began as an apprentice in his native Scotland,
once told Reuters: "There is the official factory floor and the
real factory floor; you have to know both."
The changes mean the A350, due to be delivered to Qatar
Airways next week, will be reintegrated into the rest of Airbus
as it shifts towards a production phase.
Given the risks of building its first mainly
carbon-composite airliner, and anxious not to repeat mistakes by
rival Boeing in producing the 787 Dreamliner, Airbus had
placed the project under a separate team led by Evrard, a
Frenchman who successfully ran Europe's Storm Shadow cruise
missile project.
