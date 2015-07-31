PARIS, July 31 European missile maker MBDA moved
closer towards a reshuffle of ownership on Friday as Airbus
Group signalled interest in expanding its share, while
Italy's Finmeccanica said it would be open to selling
"at the right price".
"We see MBDA as a ... core business; we are proud to be one
of its leading shareholders and want to be in the future,"
Airbus Group Tom Enders told analysts in a conference call.
"If we can simplify it a little bit by having two partners
in the future, that would already be a good step forward".
The comments came shortly after his counterpart at
Finmeccannica said the Italian company would consider
any offers for its stake after an increase in orders expected to
happen in the next six months.
France-based Airbus Group and Britain's BAE Systems
each own 37.5 percent, while Finmeccanica owns 25 percent.
Industry sources have said Airbus Group is exploring
increasing its stake in tandem with BAE Systems as part of a
wider move that could see Airbus cede its 50 percent share of
turboprop maker ATR to its joint-venture partner Finmeccanica.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer)