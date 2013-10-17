BRIEF-Superior Gold qtrly net income $9.4 million
* Superior Gold Inc. announces strong operating results for December 2016 quarter
PARIS Oct 17 Mexican airline VivaAerobus is set to confirm next week an order worth up to $4 billion for 40 Airbus A320-family jets as it defects from Boeing to Airbus, industry sources said.
The selection, first reported by Reuters in June, follows a bitterly fought contest between planemakers as the Mexican low-cost carrier becomes the latest to compare updated fuel-saving models designed to enter service in mid-decade .
Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.
The deal is also expected to mark a breakthrough for United Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney, whose engines compete with GE/Safran venture CFM to power A320 jets.
VivaAerobus uses a fleet of CFM-powered 737-300s, an earlier generation of Boeing's most-sold passenger plane.
The Mexican carrier said in June it was studying proposals from planemakers about the possible purchase of new aircraft.
* Acerus files a new drug submission for Gynoflor(TM) in Canada
March 1 Torstar Corp, the owner of one of Canada's largest circulation daily newspapers, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, as a decline in print advertising more than offset growth in its digital businesses.