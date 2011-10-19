WINDHOEK Oct 19 Air Namibia will pay $90 million for two new Airbus A319-100 planes to be delivered in 2014, the Namibian daily newspaper New Era said on Wednesday, citing an Airbus executive.

"We have signed the letter of intent with Air Namibia for the purchase of two aircraft," Hadi Akoum, Airbus' vice-president for sales in Africa, was quoted as saying.

No one was immediately available for comment at Air Namibia.

Air Namibia, the national carrier in the southern African nation, is phasing out its Boeing fleet in favour of Airbus, as part of a cost-cutting turnaround strategy.

The struggling airline is slated to receive a cash injection of N$1.2 billion ($150 million) from the government under the three year rolling budget of 2012-2014.

Under the turnaround plan, Air Namibia will open new regional routes, including direct flights to Lusaka, Zambia and Accra, Ghana. ($1 = 7.833 Namibian Dollars) (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; editing by David Dolan)