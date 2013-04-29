UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
PARIS, April 29 Nepal Airlines has signed a preliminary deal to buy two Airbus A320 aircraft as it looks to capitalise on growth in tourism to the landlocked country, the European planemaker said on Monday.
The planes would be worth around $180 million at list prices.
Nepal's national flag carrier currently flies to four international destinations and 25 domestic locations, Airbus said in a statement:
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.