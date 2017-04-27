VIENNA, April 27 Austria's defence ministry
urged Airbus on Thursday to react constructively
contribute to its allegations of wilful deception and fraud
against the defence group.
"Airbus would be well advised not to fall back into past
mistakes and to contribute to clearing up the allegations with
more seriousness and less emotion," a spokesman for the defence
minister said.
Earlier, Airbus Chief Executive Thomas Enders described an
Austrian fraud investigation as "politically-motivated abuse of
the legal system" after Vienna investigators disclosed an
investigation against him on Wednesday.
