PARIS May 22 Airbus has won an order for three A330-300 aircraft from Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

The order, which Airbus said would bring Oman Air's A330 fleet to 10 aircraft, is worth about $720 million based on list prices.

The planes will be operated on long-haul routes and can seat close to 300 passengers, Airbus said.