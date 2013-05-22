UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
PARIS May 22 Airbus has won an order for three A330-300 aircraft from Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.
The order, which Airbus said would bring Oman Air's A330 fleet to 10 aircraft, is worth about $720 million based on list prices.
The planes will be operated on long-haul routes and can seat close to 300 passengers, Airbus said.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.