* AirAsia orders 64 A320neo and 36 A320ceo
* List prices value the deal at $9.4 bln
* Contract protects 1,500 UK jobs and 7,500 in supply chain
By Isla Binnie
BROUGHTON, Wales, Dec 13 AirAsia
confirmed a $9.4 billion order for 100 more Airbus jets on
Thursday, making it the European planemaker's largest airline
customer by number of planes ordered.
The deal for 64 revamped, fuel-efficient A320neo jets and 36
current-generation A320s comes on top of 375 similar planes
already ordered by Asia's largest low-cost carrier.
"We have just bought 100 planes which makes a total of 475.
To meet the amazing demand in Asia," AirAsia owner Tony
Fernandes wrote on Twitter.
The deal is worth $9.4 billion at list prices but in
practice aircraft are sold at significant discounts.
Britain, which co-operates in building Airbus planes
together with France, Germany and Spain, said the deal would
safeguard 9,000 British jobs including 1,500 at Airbus itself.
"This is excellent news and a tremendous boost for the
workforce and for UK manufacturing," British Prime Minister
David Cameron's office said in a statement.
Cameron, who eyes manufacturing as crucial to a rebalancing
the British economy away from sectors like financial services,
was at the Airbus wings factory in Wales when the announcement
was made.
Together, Cameron and Fernandes toured the Broughton plant,
which employs over 5,000 people out of 60,000 employed by Airbus
globally.
The order had already been included in the Airbus books
without the name of the buyer being identified, meaning
Thursday's event was mainly a ceremonial one to promote the
airline and the impact of aerospace on the British economy.
Its announcement comes a day after data showed that the
number of people in work in Britain hit a record high in
November, offering some relief to a government struggling with
unpopular austerity measures and a sluggish economy.
BOMBARDIER JET CONSIDERED
Economic growth, urbanisation and rising disposable incomes
are spurring rapid passenger growth among Asian low-cost
carriers, helping to shield Airbus and its rival Boeing from the
malaise gripping developed economies.
Despite the new order, Airbus is expected to fall behind
rival Boeing in the race for new business this year.
The contract reaffirms AirAsia, Asia's largest low-cost
carrier, as the world's largest A320 customer and second only to
leasing giants in the number of Airbus planes ordered.
Wearing a jaunty red baseball cap, Fernandes set out even
more ambitious dreams for AirAsia, which was struggling when he
bought it just over a decade ago.
"One day, Air Asia would be as well known as Coca Cola. That
would be cool. That is a massive ask," he said.
AirAsia placed a record 200-plane Airbus order in 2011 and
fresh talks between the groups, initially for 50 jets, were
first reported by Reuters in May.
But the European planemaker's chances for a deal were thrown
into doubt when Fernandes held surprise talks with Canadian
planemaker Bombardier in July.
The talks, noticed by a Reuters sports correspondent, were
held at Silverstone on the eve of the British Grand Prix.
Fernandes owns a race team and a soccer club.
By September, industry sources said AirAsia and Airbus were
closing in on an expanded deal for 100 aircraft.
"It's a huge ask for anyone to come in to AirAsia. We have
to be responsible to our shareholders and be open to it,"
Fernandes said on Thursday.
Airbus and Boeing dominate the jet market but face a growing
challenge from Canada's Bombardier as well as China and Russia.
Bombardier's CSeries aims to compete directly with the
world's best-selling aircraft, the 150-seat Airbus A320 and
Boeing's 737, and a deal with AirAsia would have been a coup.
Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier denied the Canadian
group's model had ever seriously threatened the AirAsia deal.
Bombardier says its 130-seat jet is more modern and predicts
sales will increase after a maiden flight due next year.
Fernandes said that he was buying the new Airbus planes
mainly to grow his fleet, rather than to replace old aircraft.
He added that the company has no plans to look at a rights
issue, saying that the transaction could be funded through cash.
He also said the company is in a position to offer a dividend
but gave no more detail.