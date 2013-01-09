BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
PARIS Jan 9 European planemaker Airbus said Middle East Airlines-Air Liban, the flag carrier of Lebanon, signed a firm order for 10 A320neo-family aircraft.
The five A321neo and five A320neo aircraft are worth a total of $1.05 billion, based on list prices.
The carrier had signed a memorandum of understanding for the 10 aircraft in July, which also included eight options.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million