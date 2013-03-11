ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 Airbus aims to sell at
least 200 current-generation A320 medium-haul passenger jets
this year and could reach 300, commercial chief John Leahy said.
In an interview, the European company's top salesman accused
Boeing of waging "aggressive" pricing in the jet market's
largest segment, where Airbus and Boeing compete for orders
estimated at $2 trillion over the next 20 years at list prices.
A top Boeing executive recently told analysts that pricing
had stabilized following a bumpy period as the world's dominant
planemakers introduced new versions of their best-selling jets.